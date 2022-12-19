ASHLAND — Ashland police arrested a Chesapeake, Ohio, man Monday afternoon on a warrant from Lawrence County, Ohio, charging him with murder, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Authorities arrested Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of old Private Drive 1831, Apt. 7, of Chesapeake. Evans was arrested in an Ashland hotel and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Evans is charged with arguing with his neighbor, Sharmain M. McAllister of Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake, and then shooting her, according to Lawless.
During the argument, Evans brandished a handgun and shot McAllister in the upper torso Sunday afternoon, Lawless said. McAllister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner's office.
Her body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Ohio for an autopsy, according to a news release.
Evans was charged with murder in the first degree.
"We were made aware that he had entered a room at the hotel and we alerted the Ashland Police (Department) of his whereabouts," Lawless said.
Ashland police set up surveillance on the hotel room before Evans was arrested Monday afternoon.
Lawless said extradition proceedings will be set up to bring Evans back to Lawrence County to face murder charges.
Authorities received a call about a possible shooting at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the Chesapeake area, according to a press release. The victim was found lying face up in the parking lot of a complex.
Witnesses told deputies that the victim, who lived in an upstairs apartment, got into an argument with a neighbor in the downstairs apartment over a dog.
"As the argument continued, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim" before fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan SUV, according to the release.
Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said Monday authorities secured an arrest warrant Sunday against Evans on a murder charge.
