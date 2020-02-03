HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County, Ohio, man was sentenced to serve federal prison time after admitting to traveling to Kanawha County to meet an underage girl to sexually assault her.

Johnathan Matthew Taylor, 24, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a year and six months in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

Taylor admitted he communicated June 1 with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl from Bluefield, West Virginia, via a social messaging app.

Despite her age, Taylor discussed traveling to Bluefield from Ohio to meet her for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, but the minor canceled the plans due to the late hour at which he would arrive.

Two days later, on June 3, he arranged to meet the minor in St. Albans, West Virginia, to engage in sexual intercourse.

On that day, he traveled from Ohio to West Virginia, where he purchased condoms before arriving at the location where he was to meet the 15-year-old girl.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.