HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County, Ohio, man was sentenced to serve federal prison time after admitting to traveling to Kanawha County to meet an underage girl to sexually assault her.
Johnathan Matthew Taylor, 24, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a year and six months in prison.
He previously pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.
Taylor admitted he communicated June 1 with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl from Bluefield, West Virginia, via a social messaging app.
Despite her age, Taylor discussed traveling to Bluefield from Ohio to meet her for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, but the minor canceled the plans due to the late hour at which he would arrive.
Two days later, on June 3, he arranged to meet the minor in St. Albans, West Virginia, to engage in sexual intercourse.
On that day, he traveled from Ohio to West Virginia, where he purchased condoms before arriving at the location where he was to meet the 15-year-old girl.