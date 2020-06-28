IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison, lost driving privileges for the rest of his life and had his car confiscated, according to the office of County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.
Jimmy O’Field, 61, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of driving under the influence and admitted violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced O’Field to prison and ordered his 2006 Chrysler confiscated and sold, with the proceeds going to the prosecutor’s asset fund. O’Field has been arrested for several driving-under-the-influence charges, including twice in one day.
O’Field could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving a year in prison. The program at STAR could take up to six months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Delmar M. Jenkins, 31, of the 700 block of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of failure to appear, escape and felony vandalism for damage to an ankle monitor. He earlier pleaded innocent to charges of felonious assault, aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Ballard set bond in the case at $250,000.
In other cases:
- Angela Adkins, 28, of Camp Branch Road, Huntington, admitted possession of heroin after being placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year to have the drug charge dropped.
- Cheryl Jenkins, 37, of Thomas Street, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the relapse program at STAR.
- Brandon T. Carter, 31, of the 900 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Matthew A. Daniels, 39, of the 700 block of Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Kyle R. Fraley, 34, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded innocent to felony domestic violence. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Ciara Roberts, 26, of Carl Perkins Drive, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $5,000.
- James E. Turner, 38, of Township Road 1426, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substances and falsification. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Gregory A. Taylor, 32, of Etna Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to attempted burglary. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- David A. Woodyard Jr., 45, of Township Road 1163, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth, theft from a person in a protected class, two counts of breaking and entering, theft and misdemeanor theft. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.
- Laura M. Massie, 30, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment.
- Joseph M. Lewis, 45, of County Road 411, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Roy G. Berry, 39, of Township Road 1006, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Susan R. Smith, 55, of Cook School Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Jeffrey S. Douglas, 37, of Kevin Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of trafficking in heroin. He was released on bond pending further court proceedings.