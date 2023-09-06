IRONTON — A Chesapeake man was named in a six-count felony indictment returned last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Bryan Keith Shackelford, 32, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of trafficking in more than 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, possession of criminal tools and felony vandalism. The indictment also filed a specification seeking to confiscate $1,924 in cash when he was arrested Aug. 15.
Christopher M. Walters, 35, of LeGrange, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in more than 20 grams of cocaine. A co-defendant, Thelma Virginia Walters, 41, of Township Road 1186, South Point, also was indicted on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.
Paul M. Dickess, 52, of Dillon Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, strangulation and disrupting public service.
Cody R. Smith, 44, of Township Road 1019, South Point, was indicted on a felony charge of felonious assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Grant M. Crul, 34, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Elizabeth Albright, 56, of Newcomb Creek Road, Lavalette, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property.
Arlan Hodge, 34, of Breeden, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
Hobert Scott Gearheart, 60, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Derrik C. Willis, 47, of Fort Myers, Florida, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
