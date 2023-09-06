The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Chesapeake man was named in a six-count felony indictment returned last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Bryan Keith Shackelford, 32, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of trafficking in more than 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, possession of criminal tools and felony vandalism. The indictment also filed a specification seeking to confiscate $1,924 in cash when he was arrested Aug. 15.

