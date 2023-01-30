IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man was indicted Monday on charges including murder and aggravated murder, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, County Road 32, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and possession and trafficking in fentanyl, according to court records.
Evans earlier pleaded not guilty when the case was in Lawrence County Municipal Court. He subsequently waived a preliminary hearing and the case was presented to a Lawrence County grand jury last week.
He is charged with shooting Sharmain McCallister on Dec. 18, 2022. Both the victim and the accused lived in an apartment complex in the Chesapeake area, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Evans has used a wheelchair since an earlier shooting, said J.T. Holt, a defense attorney. Holt said Evans legally possessed the firearm used in the shooting.
The defendant was arrested by Ashland police last month after the shooting. He subsequently waived extradition to Ohio to face charges in Lawrence County.
