IRONTON — A Chesapeake-area man pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of felonious assault and violating community control sanctions in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
William Z. Earls, 32, of Chesapeake, was ordered Wednesday to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. No bond was set in the case.
In an unrelated case, Roy G. Bentley, 54, of South Point, rejected a plea agreement that would have sent him to prison for three years. He could have been eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving 18 months. The STAR program could last up to six months.
Bentley has pleaded innocent to failure to appear, two counts of theft and identity fraud. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted in the case, according to court officials.
In other cases:
- Gary Estep Jr., 41, of Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and failure to appear. Bond was set at $25,000. If he makes bond, he will be on house arrest on an ankle monitor.
- Justin D. Hildreth, 28, of South Point, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also denied violating community control sanctions. Bond was set at $10,000.
- April Thibodaux, 34, of Proctorville, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. She also was ordered to complete a treatment program at Spectrum and do 400 hours of community service.
- Daryl Bryant, 37, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. Bryant was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings and ordered to get a drug assessment.