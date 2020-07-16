Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — A Chesapeake-area man named in a secret indictment was re-arrested Wednesday following a court appearance, according to officials.

Walter M. Bocook, 48, was named in a secret indictment earlier this year on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Bocook has pleaded innocent to those charges. A pretrial in the case is set for Aug. 19, according to court officials.

After his court appearance, Bocook subsequently was arrested by Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after someone reported a man sleeping in a vehicle, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Bocook now faces new charges of drug trafficking, Lawless said.

In an unrelated case, Shawn A. Delong, 42, of Ironton, was sentenced to six months in prison for possession of cocaine. He was given credit for 82 days already served.

In other cases:

  • Jeffrey K. Boatright, 41, of South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to continue drug treatment at Pathways in Ashland. Boatright also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
  • Richard Jones, 36, of South Point, paid $5,000 in a criminal non-support case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He still owes $16,380.79 in back child support and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.

