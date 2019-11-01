IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug case this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Michael C. White, 33, of County Road 56, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County for up to a six-month program.
In an unrelated case, Tracy R. Hill, 45, of the 500 block of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, driving under the influence and possession of meth. He also was ordered to pay $1,460 in restitution and given credit for 237 days already spent in jail.
In other cases:
- Darrell L. Carrico, 34, of Ohio 243, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, resisting arrest, aggravated possession of 4.4 grams of meth, having weapons while under disability and theft. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 27.
- Matthew McGraw, 39, of County Road 182, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to theft. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and ordered to continue substance abuse treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Joseph D. Hicks, 29, of May Court, Ashland, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Paul L. Walker, 50, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Kaye McKenzie, 30, of the 300 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Morrell Carter, 28, of the 800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for harassment by an inmate. The case is set for trial Nov. 15.
- Nancy DeLong, 52, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. She admitted failing to follow treatment recommendations. She was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail.
- David A. Harvey, 28, of Robin Road, Russell, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug court program and continue a substance abuse program at Riverside Recovery.
- Reggie Crance, 29, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Malissa D. Sizemore, 25, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond. She was placed on home confinement and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.