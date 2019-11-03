IRONTON — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jacob William Spencer, 25, of the 100 block of 2nd Avenue, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, bond was set at $500,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man on a burglary charge.
The accused has an extensive criminal record and has been sent to prison several times, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Phillip O’Dell, 43, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, pleaded innocent to the burglary charge. Anderson requested a $500,000 bond in the case and Judge Andy Ballard agreed.
In other cases:
- Curtis R. Crum, 49, of the 400 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. Finley sentenced him to 12 months in prison.
- Gene Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Lewis David Ford, 47, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Michelle Brammer, 27, of Township Road 357, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to harassment by an inmate. She was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Mary Beth Cummings, 36, of the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of meth, possession of heroin, identity fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Joshua Gee, 30, of the 1000 block of Ellison Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence, vandalism, escape, failure to appear and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Harold F. Damron, 40, of Wheelers Hill Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Brian K. Stamper, 50, a homeless Ironton area resident, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,500 and he was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Dale L. Turner, 44, of Township Road 268, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond.