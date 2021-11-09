CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Lenny Abrams, who served as Chesapeake fiscal officer for a year before retiring Oct. 31, agreed to return on an interim basis for several months to work on audits for the village, according to Mayor Nathan Ittig.
Abrams resigned last month, but Ittig wanted him to stay on to complete audits for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Abrams was hired as fiscal officer last year and served in that capacity through Oct. 31.
He will serve as interim fiscal officer for Chesapeake while the audits are completed and W2s are sent out after the first of the year. At that point Chesapeake will have to appoint a new fiscal officer, Ittig said.
Chesapeake Village Council approved the appointment of Abrams during a special meeting Monday.
In other action, council members appointed Sgt. Josh Sammons as interim police chief in Chesapeake. Sammons replaces Steven Woodyard as police chief. Woodyard wasn’t retained as chief following a six-month probationary period.
The village also is looking to hire several new police officers to replace three officers who resigned last week, Ittig said.
“We’re looking at the budget,” Ittig said Tuesday. “We might be able to hire three more officers. We’re just trying to get things back on track in the village.”
Anyone wanting to apply for the jobs can call Village Hall at 740-867-5600 and leave a message for the mayor.
