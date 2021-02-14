CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake Police Chief Randy Thompson has been dismissed at the recommendation of Mayor Kim Oldaker.
Three Village Council members, Dan Burd, Larry Estep and Lonnie Sawyers, supported the mayor’s recommendation. Jim Smith “passed” and didn’t vote on the personnel action. Council member Paul Hart, who opposed the dismissal, left a Village Council meeting earlier this month prior to the vote for a family medical matter. Richard McMasters didn’t attend the meeting.
Oldaker cited a state regulation requiring Thompson to live in the village limits. She said he also didn’t complete a physical as required.
Thompson called the dismissal “an illegal termination. None of the last five chiefs have lived in the village. She seems to think she can do what she wants.”
He said he has worked for the Chesapeake Police Department for more than 10 years. He has served as chief, assistant chief and patrolman.
Thompson said he should have been advised in advance of the personnel action, but wasn’t.
“I didn’t get a chance to tell my side. I was denied my due process,” he said.
The dismissal should have been approved by two-thirds of Chesapeake’s six Village Council members, but wasn’t, Thompson said.
Hart said Village Council doesn’t require chiefs to live in Chesapeake. It made the change several years ago, he said. Hart said the dismissal was done unfairly and against state regulations.
Chesapeake took the personnel action after talking to the council’s legal counsel, according to the mayor.
Oldaker appointed Steve Woodyard as interim police chief. Woodyard also works for the Proctorville Police Department, according to Hart.
The mayor said Chesapeake is looking for new police officers. Applications are available at the Chesapeake Police Department or can be mailed to the village at P.O. Box 388, Chesapeake, OH 45619.
“We are hiring,” she said. “We are looking to fill several positions.”
Chesapeake has three police officers working for the department, Oldaker said.