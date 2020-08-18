CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Students in the Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District will attend classes remotely the first nine weeks of the academic year, beginning Aug. 31.
The Chesapeake school board on Monday night voted 4-0, with one member absent because of illness, for remote learning to protect against COVID-19. Board President Arthur Suiter said the decision was agonizing, especially since it includes the cancellation of all extracurricular activities such as sports and band.
"It's the hardest decision we've had to make in my 21 years on the school board," Suiter said. "We just can't meet the requirements set by the (Lawrence County) Health Department."
Suiter said mandates such as no more than two students being seated at a rectangular table, or four at a round table, were impossible to meet in a district with about 1,400 students. Suiter also cited the inability to ensure social distancing of six feet and the difficulty in conducting contact tracing of individuals who have been in multiple settings as key factors in the decision.
"Our staff and administration has worked so hard to make school happen," Suiter said. "We just can't do it any other way. Some people will be upset. Some will be happy. We have some teachers who are concerned about teaching in person and we don't have enough substitutes to cover for them."
The switch to remote learning drew a bevy of responses, especially after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon he will permit fall sports to be played. Families with working parents were concerned how they will juggle jobs and being home with children. Others asked about technological challenges.
"What about the kids in this area who do not have Wi-Fi or a computer for that matter?" asked John Delapa, whose children attend Chesapeake schools. "Is the government going to give these kids free Wi-Fi and a computer?"
Suiter said the district purchased 1,500 laptop computers and each student will receive one.
"We're working on the internet," Suiter said.
Lynn Murnahan, a teacher in the South Point district, said she sympathizes with those in Chesapeake and hopes her district gives parents the option to send kids to school or learn from home.
"My main concern is there will be children who legally cannot be left alone at home during the day," Murnahan said. "If a parent has to choose between feeding, clothing and housing their child over daycare, some cannot afford to choose the last option."
That sports were canceled was a particular surprise for some. Golf already had begun regular-season play. Cross country, football, soccer and volleyball have been practicing since Aug. 1. Football season was scheduled to begin Aug. 28, with Chesapeake playing at Fairland. Dragons athletic director Jeff Gorby said Tuesday he has picked up a home game with Oak Hill to replace the contest with arch-rival Chesapeake. Other Ohio Valley Conference schools Coal Grove, Ironton, Portsmouth, Rock Hill and South Point are left to schedule non-conference games to replace Chesapeake.
The Panthers volleyball team was schedule to scrimmage South Point at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairland in the OVC Previews, but now the Pointers will play a split team from Fairland, which also will take on Portsmouth at 5:30 p.m.
Chesapeake volleyball coach Kylie Perdue said she feels for her players.
"My heart hurts and I am so sad for our girls," Perdue said. "For my seniors who were ready to dominate their last high school volleyball season, my juniors and sophomores who were working so hard to continue to become the amazing players they are, and the freshmen who were so eager and excited to learn."
Perdue, though, said she understands why the board made the decision.
"There's nothing I want more than to have a season, but I also want my girls and their families to be safe. I can't imagine being the one to make these decisions, but I applaud the board of education for their hard work to ensure these kids are safe."
Panthers senior cheerleader Riley Brooks said she was stunned by the news.
"I cried all night," Brooks said. "I didn't think Chesapeake would give us that only option, but things change. As a senior, I'm really upset about our season getting canceled. We all worked so hard and we seniors were so excited. It's heartbreaking our senior year has to be like this."
Brooks said she turned to God for comfort.
"I pray that we go back to normal and if we do go back to school we're all safe," Brooks said.