Drew Plantz, left, Jake Anderson, center, and Allison Plantz show off their uncommon Christmas trees as they stand with other trees created by Robin Kimball’s high school art students on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Chesapeake High School.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Eggshells, basketballs and Pokémon cards might not sound like traditional Christmas decorations, but they were perfect choices for Chesapeake High School students’ uncommon Christmas trees.
An annual art project for Robin Kimball’s art classes, the uncommon Christmas tree assignment tasks students to create themed holiday trees from items readily available to them at home.
“We have about 60 of them,” said Kimball, who has assigned the art project to her students for about the past decade. “I started years ago by making one out of broken jewelry I had and then pitched the idea to my students to see what they could come up with.”
For Allison Plantz, that meant eggshells that her family had thrown away. Her brother Drew used basketballs that were too small for him to play with anymore, and Jake Anderson used Pokémon cards he grew up playing with.
Those were just three of more than four dozen trees that were on display at Chesapeake High School before students were released for their winter break at the end of last week.
This was the third tree Allison Plantz has made as a student in Kimball’s art class.
“All of the ones I have done have had a gold or neutral (color) theme, and so I wanted to keep that going. I was mentally going through our trash at home trying to think of something we have a lot of that I could collect, and eggshells is one of those things,” she said.
Drew Plantz and Anderson, a freshman and senior, respectively, were making their first trees.
“As a kid I collected thousands of Pokémon cards. Every time we’d go to Walmart, I would leave with a pack or two, and so I had a whole shoe box full of them and thought it’d be perfect,” said Anderson, who added pingpong balls painted as Pokéballs to finish off his tree.
The students began working on the trees earlier in the semester so they could have them completed in time to display after school returned to session after Thanksgiving break. The display, Kimball added, is often one that attracts the eye of members of the community, too.
“It’s become an annual thing that I think everyone looks forward to,” said Kimball.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
