CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Bond was set at $100,000 Monday in Lawrence County Municipal Court for a Chesapeake area woman charged with the robbery of a Marathon station on County Road 144 in the Burlington area.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a robbery at the Marathon at 9:41 p.m. Sunday.
A suspect entered the store and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash from a register, according to a sheriff’s department report. A store clerk tried to stop the robbery, but the suspect was able to flee the store, according to the report.
A bystander witnessed a suspect get into a gray or silver-colored Dodge van and flee the scene, according to the report. The witness was able to follow the van for a short distance before losing it on a side street.
Following an extensive search of the area, authorities spotted the van behind Now Service Pro along County Road 1 in Chesapeake, according to the report.
Detective located a suspect identified as Brittney Watkins, 32, of County Road 1. She was in the van with her 3-year-old child, according to the report.
Watkins was arrested on a charge of robbery and was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
During a hearing Monday, Municipal Judge Don Capper set bond for Watkins at $100,000 and appointed J.T. Holt, a local lawyer, to represent her. Capper set a preliminary hearing in the case for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to court personnel.
The 3-year-old was released to Lawrence County Children’s Service agency, according to the release.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said deputies recovered some of the cash reportedly taken in the robbery.
“The help from the witness is greatly appreciated,” Lawless said. “Law enforcement always needs eyewitness testimony, but please remember not to put yourself in danger to do so.”
The store clerk wasn’t injured, and there were no other customers inside the store at the time of the robbery, according to the release.
Lawless also thanked the South Point Police Department for its assistance in the case.
