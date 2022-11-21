The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison on drug and other charges.

Heather J. Ratcliff, 39, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of meth, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, identity fraud and failure to appear.

