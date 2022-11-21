IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison on drug and other charges.
Heather J. Ratcliff, 39, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of meth, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, identity fraud and failure to appear.
She was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Ratcliff also was fined $375 and had her driver’s license suspended and was ordered to pay court costs.
In an unrelated case, Jason Broughton, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with a prior conviction.
In other cases:
Amber Lynn Fraley, 33, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and vandalism. Fraley pleaded guilty in a felony case. She was placed on community control sanctions for three years, to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service. Fraley also was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Bryon G. Myers, 35, of Township Road 112, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to grand theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to continue treatment, do 200 hours of community service and pay $2,996.67 in restitution.
Michael Neff, 38, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. He also faces charges of attempted burglary, breaking and entering and two counts of failure to appear. His bond was set at $150,000.
Ronda L. James, 63, of Township Road 181, Ironton, admitted to violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to continue treatment and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
James L. Kelley, 35, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated felonious assault, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated. He was placed on community control sanctions for 30 months, complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
Travis Sparks, 39, of 4th Street West, South Point, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison to five to seven-and-a-half years. He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. The case is set for trial Jan. 5.
Kimberly Ressler, 54, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, rejected a plea offer of three years in prison with possible release after a year. The case is set for trial Feb 13.
Dawn Wiliford, 50, of McGovney Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer of 12 months followed by completion of the program at STAR. She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. The case is set for trial Dec. 21.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.