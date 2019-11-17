IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison for trafficking in 27.7 grams of meth.
Michael C. White, 33, of County Road 56, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Reggie Crance, 29, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence.
He could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison. The program at STAR could take up to six months to complete.
In other cases:
- Morrell Carter, 28, of the 800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to harassment by an inmate. He was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison and will be eligible for potential early release after serving a year in prison.
- Corey E. Thomas, 32, of Township Road 1175, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to 17 months in prison.
- Charles M. Martin, 33, of Township Road 618, South Point, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and was sentenced to a year in prison. He was given credit for 87 days already spent behind bars.
- Malissa D. Sizemore, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. She was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Marcus J. Murphy, 28, of the 700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years in a drug and theft case. He was ordered to get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Christopher L. Vidoni, 50, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. He was ordered to get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Amy Darby, 45, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton in a drug case.