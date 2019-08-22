HUNTINGTON - The Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation has begun fundraising to help train and staff additional volunteer therapy dogs at the facilities it serves in Huntington.
The Angel Pet Therapy Fund, created to continue the growth of the Pet Therapy program in Cabell Huntington Hospital, the Hoops Family Children's Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, is named in memory of Angel, a Shetland sheepdog owned by Dick and Robin Ash, of Huntington.
Angel spent nearly her entire 13-year life as a therapy dog in nursing homes, libraries and eventually Cabell Huntington Hospital, visiting until her death in 2017.
"We started Angel in therapy dog training shortly after she was born in 2004," Robin Ash said in a hospital news release. "We decided to call her Angel because Lady, our previous Sheltie, had passed away and we needed an angel to help us through that difficult time."
The Ashes continue to visit the hospitals with their new dog, Bella, who was affectionately named after Isabella Masters, a young patient who participated in a video with Angel in 2017, and now visits patients throughout the week.
"We miss her terribly, but we now have Bella to continue what Angel started," she said. "She continues to bring smiles and a sense of calm for those who need it most. The more dogs we have trained and visiting patients, the more comfort we can continue to bring to the hospital."
The Angel Pet Therapy Fund helps pay for training and allows for more dogs to be present at the three facilities in Huntington.
For more information or to make a donation online, visit chhfoundation.org\helping-cabell-huntington-hospital-pet-therapy.