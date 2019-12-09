HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Senior Fracture Program has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, according to a news release.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. CHH has maintained this designation since 2015.
CHH’s Senior Fracture Program was created in response to national data that shows more than half of patients receiving inpatient care for fractures and almost 90% of hip fracture patients are seniors.
According to the hospital, the program focuses on providing rapid assessment and evaluation upon arrival; early post-operative mobilization and initiation of rehabilitation; specialized hip fracture nursing care plans to minimize pressure ulcers and infections; close monitoring and treatment for delirium; and effective pain management.
“It is a good feeling knowing that we are being recognized for our efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for seniors,” said Regina Campbell, interim system chief nursing officer and vice president of Quality for Mountain Health Network, in the release. “We have a dedicated team of caring professionals who provide excellent care and are very deserving of this honor.”
CHH underwent a review by expert surveyors from The Joint Commission, which evaluated compliance, safety, effective processes and outcomes. Surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
For more information about Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Senior Fracture Program, call 304-399-1897 or visit cabellhuntington.org.