The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child who slipped out of her home Tuesday morning has died after being found in a neighbor's above-ground pool, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Lawless said the sheriff's office received a call at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a 3-year-old girl had managed to leave the family's home on Township Road 1268 without her mother knowing. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you