ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child who slipped out of her home Tuesday morning has died after being found in a neighbor's above-ground pool, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Lawless said the sheriff's office received a call at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a 3-year-old girl had managed to leave the family's home on Township Road 1268 without her mother knowing.
After searching the home, the mother told Lawless she reviewed the home's security camera system and saw the child going out the front door and playing a few minutes on the porch before walking out of the camera's view.
The mother and child's aunt, who lives next door, began to search the area before contacting the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrived on the scene and requested assistance from the Proctorville and Chesapeake fire departments in their search for the girl. Cpl. Daren Hamlin began looking in a wooded area, walking a creek bank when Lawless said someone screamed for help.
Hamlin went into the backyard of a home on Township Road 1267, approximately a half mile from the child’s home, where he found the child's aunt carrying her from an above-ground pool. Hamlin began CPR on the child, Lawless said, and with the assistance of firefighters was able to get water out of the child’s lungs. Lawrence County EMS took the girl to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she died later Tuesday evening.
The residence where the child was located also has security cameras, which showed the child entering the backyard with her dog. She went up the stairs of the deck and then down the stairs of the pool. She played in the water while on the steps of the pool for a few minutes before she gets away from the steps and goes underwater out of camera view, Lawless said.
This incident remains under investigation, and names are not yet being released to allow the girl's family to notify other family members of her death.
