PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A man is facing felony charges in Ohio after a 7-year-old boy died Sunday in an ATV crash.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said in a news release Monday multiple callers to 911 reported the crash at Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth, Ohio, at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Thoroughman said initial calls reported the ATV had struck a wire, which caused the operator and passenger to be ejected.
Deputies and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene and both the passenger and operator where taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.
Wyatt Moore, age 7, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was then taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Jeremy Daniel Bryant, 42, of the same address, was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the hospital to obtain a statement from Bryant, who was arrested at the facility on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to the release.
Bryant will be transported back to Scioto County once a Rule 4 hearing is completed in Franklin County, according to the release, and more evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.
