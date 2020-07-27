WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A 10-year-old child riding a bicycle sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Portsmouth Post of the highway patrol received a call of an injury crash at Washington Boulevard at 10th Street about 11 a.m. Sunday.
The child was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2000 Buick Park Avenue. The child failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck, according to a release from the state patrol.
The child was flown via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital following the accident. The crash remains under investigation.