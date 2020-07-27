Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A 10-year-old child riding a bicycle sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Portsmouth Post of the highway patrol received a call of an injury crash at Washington Boulevard at 10th Street about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The child was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2000 Buick Park Avenue. The child failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck, according to a release from the state patrol.

The child was flown via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital following the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.