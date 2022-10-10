HUNTINGTON — A child was shot Monday morning in Huntington.
Cabell County dispatch received a report of a shooting involving an 8-year-old girl at 10:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
The caller reported someone drove by and shot toward an apartment in the area.
Officers said the child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:57 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:57 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Prostitution loitering, prostitution, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 7, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Carrington Court.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, battery, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Highland Court.
Warrant service or execution, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
