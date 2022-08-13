The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Certified child passenger safety technicians spent time Friday showing people how to properly install car seats during a clinic hosted by the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the Huntington Fire Department.

The safety technicians were available to instruct people on how to properly install car seats in their vehicle and also helped people make sure car seats were installed correctly. Each inspection took about 15 minutes.

