Brian Donohoe of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department instructs Brenda Lafon on the proper way to install a child’s car seat during the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the Huntington Fire Department’s free child passenger safety clinic on Friday at the Huntington Fire Department’s Centennial Station.
Heather Grimmett of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department hands John Lafon safety brochures during the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the Huntington Fire Department’s free child passenger safety clinic on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Huntington Fire Department’s Centennial Station.
HUNTINGTON — Certified child passenger safety technicians spent time Friday showing people how to properly install car seats during a clinic hosted by the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the Huntington Fire Department.
The safety technicians were available to instruct people on how to properly install car seats in their vehicle and also helped people make sure car seats were installed correctly. Each inspection took about 15 minutes.
“We encourage everyone to make sure their child is in the correct seat for the child and that their child safety seats and booster seats are properly used and installed every trip, every time,” Beau Evans, traffic safety director for the City of Huntington, said in a news release.
West Virginia requires children up to the age of 8 be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat, which includes booster seats. Law enforcement officers can pull drivers over if they suspect a child is not properly secured.
