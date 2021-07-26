Childhood immunizations in Kanawha County are down 40% this year, compared to the average, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a potential cause for concern as children are set to re-enter classrooms in coming weeks.
West Virginia typically leads the country in these immunization rates due to strictly mandated vaccines — measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and whooping cough, among other things — for children in public schools.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, though, those rates have lagged.
“We found in the pandemic, certainly, there was a decline in individuals having their preventative checkups, as well as immunizations,” said Dr. Lisa Costello, president of the West Virginia arm of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “We saw a decline, and I think we’re starting to see individuals go back and get that routine care, but we need people to come in and get that done quickly, and soon.”
Children are required to have the mandated vaccines, or an exemption approved by their county health officer, if they are to return to classes this fall.
In Kanawha County, the health department — at 108 Lee St. E. in downtown Charleston — is holding walk-in clinics on Wednesdays for childhood vaccines. John Law, communications director at the health department, said the walk-ins have been utilized, but not enough to make up the 40% drop.
Costello said the American Academy of Pediatrics is asking members to talk to their patients about the need for immunizations.
“I think many people have questions about different vaccines, and it’s an important thing that we, as pediatricians and physicians do, in providing that education and telling them why it’s important,” Costello said.
Several vaccines are required before a child enters pre-kindergarten, and boosters are needed prior to entering the 7th and 12th grades. Costello said it’s important to “follow the science” with vaccine series — getting just one doesn’t guarantee immunity.
“If you don’t complete what is the recommended dosage, don’t complete the series, you don’t potentially have full immunity or protection, and that’s not good for you, or the people around you,” Costello said. “It’s important that we trust the science.”
Dr. Sharon Istfan, pediatrics residency director at Charleston Area Medical Center, said that, while well-child visits are down, she also worries that vaccine hesitancy is potentially growing in response to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“With all the vaccine hesitancy in general amid [COVID-19], it has affected general vaccine rates,” Istfan said. “Our vaccines for 2-year-olds aren’t great, but they get pretty good around 4 or 5, because of the school requirements. We often have one of the highest rates of child vaccinations in the nation, and that’s a credit to those strong vaccination policies.”
If children don’t get vaccinated, or if vaccination rates begin to dip, there are real consequences, Istfan said: small measles outbreaks or the spread of whooping cough or rubella.
“It’s not far-fetched to believe we could have an outbreak, if we don’t get children caught up, and I think that would be tragic while we’re still dealing with a second outbreak — continuing outbreak — of COVID-19,” Costello said.
More vaccines in general help a population stay healthier. They aren’t just for personal protection, Istfan said, but also to protect others. Someone who is immunocompromised might not be able to be vaccinated, but if those around them are, they are better protected.
“I think vaccines are one of the best things about modern medicine. It’s preventative, and I’d much rather prevent disease than treat it,” Istfan said. “These vaccines prevent a lot of horrible diseases, prevent a lot of death. People don’t see [the diseases] today because we’ve done such a good job, but these are things that are scary and are very real, and we can easily protect against them.”
Costello said anyone who is unsure of their child’s vaccination needs should call their pediatrician. Istfan and Costello urged people to ensure that they are getting information from trusted resources when it comes to vaccines, COVID-19 or otherwise.
The best place to get questions answered, Istfan said, is often your own doctor.
If your child needs childhood immunizations, call your local health department for more resources on where to get them.