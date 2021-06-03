The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Children of all ages stopped by the South Point branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library on Wednesday to adopt an animal friend.

And even though the available animals ranged from cows and pigs to turtles, tigers and ducks, none of the animals will require food, water or exercise once they arrive at their new home.

The Stuffed Animal Pet Adoption event at the library offered a variety of stuffed animals waiting to be adopted. After the children “adopted” the animal, they received an adoption certificate and were able to decorate a box to be used as a pet carrier.

