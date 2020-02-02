HUNTINGTON — More than 500 children played games and participated in activities at the United Way of the River Cities’ 20th annual Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday.
The event, held at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, carried the theme of “12 Tips for Raising a Healthy Child.” Children were given opportunities to participate in a fun, educational event, while parents and caregivers received tips and resources to help support their child’s growth and development.
The annual event is always held the Saturday before the Super Bowl and is free to the public. This year, it was hosted by Success By 6, an education initiative of United Way of the River Cities. Success By 6 seeks to ensure all children are ready “physically, mentally, developmentally, emotionally and socially” to begin kindergarten.
Sponsors for the event included the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, Cabell County Schools, Aetna Better Health and UniCare.
United Way of the River Cities is a nonprofit organization partnering with local community groups to advocate for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties and in Lawrence County, Ohio.