HUNTINGTON — Children around the region finally were able to gather all the candy their hearts desired — or that their buckets could carry — as communities in the Tri-State hosted trick-or-treat Saturday.
In Huntington, children, who were dressed as their favorite superheroes, princesses or cartoon characters, went from house to house collecting candy. Similar scenes played out in neighborhoods in Milton and Barboursville in Cabell County, Ceredo and Kenova in Wayne County, and Ironton and South Point in Lawrence County.
Several cities and towns postponed the annual event earlier in the week when heavy rain and wind threatened to strike the area on Halloween night.