HUNTINGTON — With supplies in hand, children set to work Thursday creating magic in the form of their very own wand.
The wand-making class was organized by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. Children could also paint a wizard-themed tile during the event, which took place at Ritter Park.
Thursday’s event was part of a summer-long “Magical World of GHPRD” series. Future events include a quidditch class June 18; astronomy class July 2; potions class July 9; gem mining class July 16; and a fairy garden class July 23. The series will conclude with a magic show finale July 30.
The cost is $5 per class. All classes meet at Ritter Park Shelter No. 1. For more information or to register, call the Park District at 304-696-5954.