People roast marshmallows around the fire at Gobbler’s Knob as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
People roast marshmallows at Gobbler’s Knob as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Xaidrian Graham, 5, of Huntington, selects a cookie from one of the trays as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
The H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players sing Christmas carols as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Children of all ages roasted marshmallows, sipped hot cocoa and sang Christmas carols by the fire Friday during a cozy event planned just in time for the holidays.
Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event took place at Gobbler’s Knob in Ritter Park. The free outdoor event was full of activities and snacks as well as music from the H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. There was also a live Nativity petting zoo from Honey Hill Farm.
Following a month of festive activities, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is preparing to wrap up December with a holiday scavenger hunt for one of Santa’s helpers. Park staff have hidden a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks, and clues are posted twice a day on the GHPRD Facebook page until Thursday, Dec. 23. The person who finds the elf and returns him to the park office in Heritage Station will get a special prize.
