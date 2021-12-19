The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Children of all ages roasted marshmallows, sipped hot cocoa and sang Christmas carols by the fire Friday during a cozy event planned just in time for the holidays.

Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire event took place at Gobbler’s Knob in Ritter Park. The free outdoor event was full of activities and snacks as well as music from the H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. There was also a live Nativity petting zoo from Honey Hill Farm.

Following a month of festive activities, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is preparing to wrap up December with a holiday scavenger hunt for one of Santa’s helpers. Park staff have hidden a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks, and clues are posted twice a day on the GHPRD Facebook page until Thursday, Dec. 23. The person who finds the elf and returns him to the park office in Heritage Station will get a special prize.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.