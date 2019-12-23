HUNTINGTON — Several children enjoyed a magical holiday season night with Belle, one of Disney’s most beloved characters, during the 4th Avenue Arts “Christmas Cookies with Belle!” event.
4th Avenue Arts’ theatre in Huntington was transformed into a royal banquet for the night as guests enjoyed a cozy hot chocolate and marshmallow tea party and cookies topped with icing and sprinkles.
Party guests also got to play holiday games with Belle, settle down for a story and pose for a picture in its “Winter Wonderland” with Belle.