HUNTINGTON — Brushes dripping with brightly colored paint were put to canvas as children of all ages stretched their creative muscles during a Paint Party at the Cabell County Public Library on Friday.
The library hosted the event and provided the materials — a canvas, paintbrush, palette and paint — but the rest was left up to each child’s imagination. Face coverings were encouraged for participants, and painting was set up in a socially distant manner.
Although some of the library’s programs have moved to a virtual format during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said it was nice seeing children in the facility for an in-person event. They recommend checking the library’s Facebook page for more information regarding additional children’s programs.