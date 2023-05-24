The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Seventeen preschool-age children helped plant new flowers in two planters near the Memorial Student Center fountain on Tuesday during the first day of Marshall University’s Community Cares Week 2023.

In connection with this year’s Community Cares Week, the children, 4- and 5-year-olds from Marshall’s Early Education STEAM Center, helped clear the two planters of their pansies and plant new vinca flowers on Tuesday. The children, who also assisted in putting mulch down in the planters, were able to take several of the pansies home, with others to be composted.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

