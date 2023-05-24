Preschool students from Marshall University’s Early Education STEAM Center help with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University’s Community Cares Week on Tuesday in Huntington.
President Brad D. Smith speaks with preschool students from Marshall University’s Early Education STEAM Center while helping the class with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University’s Community Cares Week on Tuesday in Huntington.
Preschool student Gwenni Perry listens to instructions as she and her classmates help with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Lincoln Blinkenstaff, right, and Gabriel Turner clean up one of the flower beds while helping their classmates with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Athena Miller speaks with one of her classmates while helping with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Hunter McCoy spends the morning outside with his classmates as they help with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
President Brad D. Smith speaks with preschool students from Marshall University’s Early Education STEAM Center while helping the class with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University’s Community Cares Week on Tuesday in Huntington.
Preschool student Gwenni Perry listens to instructions as she and her classmates help with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Lincoln Blinkenstaff, right, and Gabriel Turner clean up one of the flower beds while helping their classmates with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Athena Miller speaks with one of her classmates while helping with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
Preschool students Hunter McCoy spends the morning outside with his classmates as they help with landscaping outside of the Memorial Student Center during Marshall University's Community Cares Week on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Seventeen preschool-age children helped plant new flowers in two planters near the Memorial Student Center fountain on Tuesday during the first day of Marshall University’s Community Cares Week 2023.
In connection with this year’s Community Cares Week, the children, 4- and 5-year-olds from Marshall’s Early Education STEAM Center, helped clear the two planters of their pansies and plant new vinca flowers on Tuesday. The children, who also assisted in putting mulch down in the planters, were able to take several of the pansies home, with others to be composted.
