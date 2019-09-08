HUNTINGTON — Big, fast or loud, motorized vehicles of all shapes and sizes tend to fascinate children too small to even see over the wheel.

An event Saturday at Huntington High School played into that fascination, as the public was invited to a Touch-A-Truck event, with proceeds to benefit the Marching Highlanders Band.

At the event, children got behind the wheel of various vehicles, such as police and fire vehicles, transport trucks, and construction and farm equipment, and also met some individuals who build, protect and serve the community.

The event began without sirens or other noise activated for children with sensitivity to sound.

