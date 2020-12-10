HUNTINGTON — The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center has been awarded accreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process, according to Mountain Health Network officials. The CAC is the only hospital-based child advocacy center in the region.
National Children’s Alliance is the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country. It awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers that respond to allegations of child abuse effectively and efficiently, putting the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in providing service.
“The CAC was developed at HFCH in 2017 to provide children and families with compassionate care to reduce the trauma often experienced by children who are victims of abuse,” said Marie Frazier, M.D., medical director for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the CAC, in a news release. “We are honored to be an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance.”
National Children’s Alliance awards accredited membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. National Children’s Alliance updated the standards in 2017 to reflect the most recent evidence-based practices in the field of child abuse intervention and prevention.
Accredited members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention and child-focused setting.
“As a team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of accreditation from National Children’s Alliance and supporting the multidisciplinary team approach,” said Melanie Akers, director of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, in the release. “Accreditation not only validates our organization’s proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse, but also provides consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”
For more information about the HFCH Child Advocacy Center, contact Angela Seay, child advocacy coordinator, at 304-526-2349.