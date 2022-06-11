HUNTINGTON — Middle and elementary school students hoisted the duct tape and swabbed the boxes for the June Harless Center cardboard boat race Friday.
Beginning at the Marshall University education building, kids measured, designed, tested and built their final boats with the help of parents and leaders of the June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development.
They then grabbed their life jackets and oars, paraded to the Marshall Recreation Center pool and were off.
“A few months ago, we were discussing what sort of a half-day camp we could run in conjunction with the Huntington Children’s Museum’s KidsFest, and we were thinking, ‘How can we infuse some summer fun into a S.T.E.A.M. activity?’” said Jason Gibbs, science coordinator of the June Harless Center.
He said by the end of the race, students learned new ways to approach design problems and, when things got tough, how to “persist.”
The students started off the morning by learning about the engineering design process and building problem-solving skills. Then they created prototypes of their visions out of manila envelopes and tested them in a baby pool before translating them into a life-size cardboard boat.
“After COVID, it was time to really give children the opportunity to get together and be creative and do something that is engaging for them during the summer,” said Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of the June Harless Center.
Russell Hatten and Noah Emerson based their boat design off a canoe, with a pointed hull, folded cardboard seats and duct tape covering the bottom to prevent water damage.
Emerson, who drew the boat design and measurements, said he wants to be an automotive engineer when he grows up, possibly starting with the school’s robotics team.
Neighbors and best friends Cameron Lewis and Kingston Garrett showed off their second boat design, decorated with a duct tape “K + C” on the side. Although their first design fell apart, they said it did not matter if their boat was the “fanciest,” just that they tried again and finished building it.
Eleven-year-old Adara Crawford, who designed a V-shaped boat and covered it in duct tape to keep it afloat, does not want to be an engineer — she wants to be a doctor.
“My mom is a nurse, and I just want to help people, too,” she said. “I kind of got inspiration from my mom.”
Adara’s boat ended up being one of four that made it across the Rec Center pool, even surviving the trip back and winning the race — but she was not the only one with a boat design that would not sink.
Titus and Jeremiah Irby kept theirs afloat by building cardboard air pockets underneath the boat, and Henry Bolen and Calvin Woodyard reinforced theirs with several layers of cardboard, especially toward the front for maximum speed.
“These camps are one of my favorite things that we do, because we get to work with children and we get to do something that may not be typical in the classroom, and you really see their learning become love,” Heineman said.
The June Harless Center’s mission is to provide leadership in education for educators and students. Gibbs said they often have S.T.E.M. outreach training for students and for teachers to add new skills to their “teaching toolbelt,” and they just finished a young innovators’ camp for kindergarten through 12th-graders.
J.D. Maue, math coordinator for the June Harless Center, said a large part of his job is traveling to other counties with less access to educational resources in topics like engineering.
“I like what I’m doing. It’s a great group of people hoping to improve education in this state,” Maue said.
Gibbs said he hopes the boat race is the start of a series of boat races or other kids’ engineering projects for all grade levels.