HUNTINGTON — Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District teamed up for a second time to present an “Eggciting Egg Hunt,” an adaptive egg hunt for children who have special needs.
Despite chilly, less-than-ideal weather, the hunt continued Thursday afternoon with four events: “Quiet Bunny,” an egg hunt in a quieter environment for children with sensory processing difficulties; “Bunny Tail,” an egg hunt for children with wheelchairs or restricted mobility, using magnetic eggs and poles; “Peep Peep,” a beeping egg hunt for children who are visually impaired; and “Every Bunny Welcome,” an egg hunt for children with other disabilities.
Originally planned for Ritter Park, the hunts moved indoors to the Rose Garden’s Room With A View to keep participants dry and warm.
Refreshments were provided by Sheetz. Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail offered photo opportunities.