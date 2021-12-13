PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital last week. Representatives from Pikeville Medical Center, along state and local leaders gathered to officially cut the ribbon to eastern Kentucky’s first children’s hospital on Dec. 2. The facility began accepting pediatric patients Dec. 6.
The facility spans more than 13,400 square feet and is home to both inpatient and outpatient pediatric services. The inpatient area is 8,130 square feet and includes 10 private patient rooms, a consultation room, a treatment room, a medication room, a nourishment room and two isolation treatment rooms.
The outpatient area is 5,290 square feet and consists of separate sick and well waiting rooms, a check-in and registration area, 13 exam rooms, a medication room, a nurse’s station and more.
Officials say Mettu Children’s Hospital will greatly enhance pediatric care in the region. In 2019, Pikeville Medical Center received two grants totaling nearly $6.3 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) to construct the hospital.
Donovan Blackburn, CEO of Pikeville Medical Center, thanked state leaders in a statement.
“Thanks to many answered prayers and the overwhelming support of Congressman Hal Rogers, Governor Andy Beshear and AML’s grant selection committee, our dream of developing a children’s hospital has finally become a reality,” Blackburn said. “We have spent many years working to find ways to better serve our pediatric patients, and the new Mettu Children’s Hospital will definitely help fill the existing gap in pediatric care that exists within our region.”
Gayle Manchin, ARC federal co-chair and wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the new hospital will help provide much-needed care to eastern Kentuckians.
“ARC is proud to have provided a grant through our POWER Program that was a significant piece of the puzzle in helping this project come to fruition,” Gayle Manchin said. “This new opportunity for pediatric care in Eastern Kentucky will provide much needed relief for families, many of whom will no longer have to worry about leaving our region in order to receive quality healthcare for their children.”
In addition to the ribbon-cutting of the Mettu Children’s Hospital, an expansion of the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center also broke ground Dec. 2.
“I’m beyond excited to cut the ribbon on the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital as well as take part in the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center expansion announcement,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I’m incredibly proud of the partnership we’ve established with Pikeville Medical Center, one of its region’s leading hospitals and one of its major employers. The kind of energy and momentum we’re seeing in Pikeville creates prosperity, hope and opportunity, and that’s what Team Kentucky is all about.”
Financial contributions from private donors also helped in the development of the hospital. Two of the most generous contributions came from longtime local physicians Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu.