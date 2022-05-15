HUNTINGTON — Approximately one year after a Facebook page announced people were working to create a children's museum in the city, the location has been announced as 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington's West End.
Tosha Pelfrey, along with other parents and community members, announced the purchase of the former Shoney's is the first step toward bringing the dream of the Huntington Children's Museum to life.
"About a year ago, we decided that we were going to work together as a community to start a children's museum, and we've been working really, really hard over the last year," Pelfrey said. "This location is the first concrete puzzle piece, and it is going to allow us to really go through and connect all the dots and put the whole puzzle together so we can create something absolutely incredible and amazing for our community."
Pelfrey said 1,500 people took a survey to see if there was community interest in having a children's museum open, and more than 90% of those surveyed were supportive.
After seeing support from the community, Pelfrey said the Huntington Children's Museum Board was formed, they officially became a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and they got to work looking for a place to start. More than 60 buildings were considered for the museum before deciding on the Washington Avenue location.
Due to construction, finances and the multitude of tasks to be done when creating a child-focused environment, Pelfrey said she and the board do not know when the museum will officially open.
Pelfrey, the board president, said the plan is for the facility to be for children ages 10 and younger, and activities will be STEAM based -- science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Board treasurer Dr. Vishal Verma said the children's museum will be a safe and fun place for families with young children. Especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hopes it will be a creative space where children can explore different educational exhibits and scenarios that keep them learning outside of the classroom.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he can tell people of Huntington are determined, and once they make up their mind about things, such as constructing a new museum for kids, he believes no one can stop them.
Williams also said the location along Washington Avenue will be great to attract those coming from Ohio and Kentucky and lead them to other businesses nearby.
"That’s a great location because particularly when you look down in that area, the 14th Street West area, it’s a very artsy, eclectic enclave," he said. "With people coming off the bridge, you have 24 million vehicles a year that drive by Huntington. If we’re able to show all those museums in the area and the antique district is there, we can draw more people in. That area is a diamond in the rough in Huntington."
Pelfrey said the board is still looking for sponsors to help fund the creation of the Huntington Children's Museum and have started the Founding 150 Campaign. The first 150 people, businesses or organizations to contribute $1,000 or more will be honored with plaques in the museum upon completion to thank those who supported the vision early on.