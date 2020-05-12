BARBOURSVILLE — The village of Barboursville on Monday reopened city offices and parks that had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City offices and parks operated as normal, with social distancing guidelines still in place and without the use of certain facilities such as park restrooms, courts and playgrounds.
Despite the chilly temperatures, residents who had found themselves homebound during March and April decided to venture outdoors for fresh spring air and exercise or entertainment — some walking, some fishing and some trying their hand at a new hobby, skateboarding.
All walking/hiking and biking trails, Lake William, the community garden, the skate park, Cartmill Gardens and the disc golf course have reopened open for public use; however, village officials stressed that they are following the guidance of local, state and federal health officials, and conditions could change.