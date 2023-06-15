The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A Chinese company on Thursday committed to building a chemical plant in Lawrence County, Ohio, to supply materials for electric vehicle batteries.

The factory will be a partnership between Chinese electronic chemicals company Capchem and the Lawrence County Economy Development Corp (LEDC). Capchem plans to develop a major lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturing facility on part of the former Dow Chemical property. It will be at the corner of PureCycle Drive and County Road 1A (former U.S. 52) near Hanging Rock to supply its lithium-ion battery manufacturing customers in the United States.

