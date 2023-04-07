The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Christ Presbyterian Church is moving to a new location near East Pea Ridge just in time to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The new location at 5730 East Pea Ridge Road provides ample space for worship services, Sunday school classes and various ministries. The church had leased space in the B'nai Sholom Temple, which holds its services on Saturdays, for the past seven years. 

