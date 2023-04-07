HUNTINGTON — Christ Presbyterian Church is moving to a new location near East Pea Ridge just in time to celebrate Easter Sunday.
The new location at 5730 East Pea Ridge Road provides ample space for worship services, Sunday school classes and various ministries. The church had leased space in the B'nai Sholom Temple, which holds its services on Saturdays, for the past seven years.
The congregation will have its first service in its new location on Sunday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., with an open house starting at 9:30 a.m.
"We are excited to begin this new chapter in the life of our church,” said the Rev. Dr. John Minihan, senior pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church. "The move to the new location will allow us to better serve our growing congregation and the community around us."
Christ Presbyterian Church is a member of A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians. The church officially started meeting together for worship on July 10, 2016.
Its new building was completely renovated over a few months, starting after Christmas. It now features new lighting and paint. A new hospitality room guests will visit upon entering the building.
Susan Adkins, a member who has helped with the renovation, said the goal was for the church building to be warm and inviting for guests.
The new facility will also allow the church to expand its children’s programs, which Adkins said were constrained due to lack of space in the church's previous facility. ADA accessibility has also been improved throughout the facilities.
The congregation stated in a press release that they would be forever grateful to the congregation at B’nai Sholom Temple for its hospitality.
"We welcome everyone to join us on Easter Sunday for our open house and first service in our new home," Minihan said.
Sunday school classes are held at 9:30 a.m. before worship. The church has a staffed nursery and child care available each Sunday.
