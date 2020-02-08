HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 people packed Christ Temple Church in Huntington on Friday evening for the church’s annual Night to Shine, a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people ages 14 and up who have special needs.
“We started out five years ago with about 100 guests with special needs; this year, we have well over 250 registered and we’ve already had quite a few walk-ins, so we will probably be around 300 guests with special needs,” said event coordinator Anneliese Caserta.
With more than 250 parents involved and about 450 volunteers, the event was a one-stop-shop for some, as many guests took advantage of free beauty, jewelry, formal wear and shoe-shining stations before meeting up with their dates.
Barbara Albert and her son, Kyle, along with his girlfriend, have been attending the event since its beginning and look forward to it each year.
“They wouldn’t miss it,” Albert said. “They start planning on coming back on the way home; they’ll be talking about ‘next year,’ and they wouldn’t miss it for anything.”
Albert said Night to Shine gives people with special needs a chance to let loose for a night and be themselves in a safe, comfortable space.
“They’re always the first ones on the dance floor as soon as they get up there, and the last ones to leave,” Albert said. “They’re usually taking down the decorations when those two come off the dance floor. It’s phenomenal to watch the growth and see the kids really have a good time.”
Caserta said the event is one of the most important nights of the year and makes an impact on each person who walks through the door.
“Every year, not only does it touch the guests and their families, but also our people and our community,” Caserta said. “It’s an event that now not only changes them, but all of us.”
This year, 721 churches in all 50 states and 34 countries celebrated Night to Shine, including the Church at The Depot in Scott Depot, West Virginia.