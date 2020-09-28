Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20191222_hds_angeltree
Buy Now

Volunteer Rob Shuff, of Huntington, carries items out of the warehouse as the Salvation Army distributes donations to the community for their Angel Tree program on Dec. 21, 2019, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch file photo

The application process for the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree has begun for Cabell, Mason, Wayne and Lincoln counties.

Due to COVID-19, applications may be made online at www.SAAngelTree.org.

Otherwise, these events are offered:

Cabell County: Tuesday, Sept. 29 (last name N-Z) at The Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington. Last names A-M were accepted in person Monday.

All counties: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, at The Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., Huntington.

Mason County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Valley Health Mason County.

Lincoln County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Valley Health Lincoln County.

Wayne County: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at DHHR.

Phone: 304-529-2401

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.