HUNTINGTON — A familiar Christmas story was retold on Thursday in Huntington by some familiar faces.
The Foundry Theater hosted “The Good Time Christmas Carol” at the Foundry Theater inside City Hall. Twenty-five percent of the $20 tickets sold went to WSAZ Children’s Charities.
Michael Valentine decided to recreate the classic 200-year-old Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a creative script, a live band onstage and a group of actors and musicians that included some recognizable local celebrities and talents.
WSAZ’s Tim Irr portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge, Holly Forbes (a top-10 contestant on ‘The Voice’) portrayed the Ghost of Christmas Past, Dave Lavender portrayed the Ghost of Christmas Present.
The cast also featured state and local officials as well as bands and musicians from the region.
