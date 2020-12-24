HUNTINGTON — Since the 1980s, Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington has served Christmas Eve dinner to the city’s needy to bring some hope, joy and good news.
“This event has become more of a people ministry than a food ministry,” said Charles Warder, the event’s project chairman. “Hunger pain makes no mind of the COVID-19 color code in the county.”
While the tradition will continue this year, the pandemic has changed how it will take place.
“Normally, hundreds flock to the church for a home-cooked holiday meal and fellowship, but this year due to the pandemic, our building will remain closed,” Warder explained. “In-house dining and congregating in large groups is not a possibility this year. There will be no restrooms and no clothing pantry. This is the best we can do in this unusual year.”
Instead, the event will be “grab and go” from the church parking lot, located at 520 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
“We are asking folks to come by and get your meal and go so that we can observe all the social distancing guidelines and keep everyone safe,” Warder said. “In previous years, we have fed as many as 500 or more people. It has been scaled back due to the pandemic, but we still plan to easily feed 400 this year.”
He said volunteers and parishioners wearing gloves and masks will shuttle a prepared meal to those outside.
“We’re having hot open-faced roast beef sandwiches, homemade mashed potatoes and a serving of green beans and something sweet,” he said.
Volunteers began food preparation days earlier.
“I have been volunteering with this event for the past 20 years,” said Timothy Braden, one of the church volunteers preparing and serving whoever may come, no questions asked. “I like to cook, and to cook for those in need makes me feel good.”
Braden said there will be lots of meals also taken to the City Mission.
“This is the only time the kitchen staff there gets a day off, and I am glad we continue to support them in this way each holiday season,” he said. “It’s going to be different, but I am glad we are doing what we can this year.”
The church will start to distribute the grab-and-go meals at 12:30 p.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m., according to Warder.
“We look forward to this each year,” Warder said. “Being at the center of downtown Huntington and being so closely located to the City Mission and other support systems for those in need, we realize we need to reach out to those in need as well, especially over the holidays. Despite the pandemic, this is still an important time of the year.”
The Christmas Eve service at Trinity Episcopal Church will be an online event.
“It will be a virtual service on our Facebook page and our website,” said interim rector Jim Morgan. “It was prerecorded with three different types of music and the spoken message separate and all edited into a nice service, which will be available to watch anytime starting at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.”
The Christmas Day service will also be online at 10 a.m., Morgan added.
“We want to carry on the history and traditions that mean so much to our parishioners, and to share the true meaning of Christmas through these events and services,” he said. “There is good news to share that is better than the year 2020.”
Several other area churches have planned different Christmas Eve events due to the pandemic.
At First United Methodist Church in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue, there will be an online service at 5 p.m. and another at 11 p.m., while Barboursville First United Methodist Church, on the corner of Water and Main streets, will have its 11 p.m. outdoor service in front of the church and will include carol singing.
Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church at 955 Main St. in Barboursville is planning an outdoor service from 7 to 8 p.m. with instrumental music and communion. Steele Memorial United Methodist Church at 733 Shaw St. in Barboursville will have its worship service via streaming on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and will offer home communion, music and a message.
Meanwhile, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road will have its traditional worship service with communion and music at 3 p.m. in its parking lots. The service will also be streamed via YouTube.
The congregation of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and West 3rd Street in Huntington, will have a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Darrell Buttram, pastor of the Tenth Avenue Church of God, will speak. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.