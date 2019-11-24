SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Residents of Lawrence County started off the holiday season with a festival aimed at bettering the lives of others.

The Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, a three-day event sponsored by the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, raised money for local high school student scholarships. Saturday’s kids activities also accompanied a canned food drive.

The festival included a luminary 5K, a Christmas Market with local crafts and a live drive-through Nativity by Jeremiah 28 ministries.

