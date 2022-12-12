Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Suzanne and Lee Oxley present the first lesson together as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Huntington Middle School Honors Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Rev. Mark Conner speaks as he delivers the eighth lesson as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Marshall University String Quartet perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Marshall University Brass Quintet perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Suzanne and Lee Oxley present the first lesson together as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Huntington Middle School Honors Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Rev. Mark Conner speaks as he delivers the eighth lesson as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Marshall University String Quartet perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the Marshall University Brass Quintet perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the choir sing while walking into the sanctuary as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
Members of the West Hamlin Elementary School Chorus perform as Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church hosted the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, using music to spread some holiday cheer.
The event featured the Sanctuary and Handbell choirs of the church, the Brass Quintet and String Quartet from Marshall University, Huntington East Middle School honor choir and the West Hamlin Elementary ensemble.
The festival returned for the first time since 2019, and the event was a combination of scripture, carols and contemporary songs to tell the story of Christmas.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.