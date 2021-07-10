The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The weather outside was anything but frightful as people of all ages celebrated Christmas in July on Friday.

The event at Ritter Park, hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, featured a snow globe Christmas craft and an outdoor viewing of Jim Henson’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Guests were encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by wearing their ugliest Christmas T-shirt.

Santa Claus even stopped by to help spread some holiday cheer.

Other events planned by the park district include a Princesses in Oz Tea Party at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View on July 17, where princesses, Dorothy and guests will enjoy an afternoon of snacks, crafts, story time and photos. A Teddy Bear Picnic on July 31 will round out the month of activities.

More events can be found online at www.ghprd.org.

