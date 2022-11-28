The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DSC_2330.jpg
Buy Now

A scene from the 2021 Christmas in the Park display.  

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

LOGAN — Christmas in the Park, the Christmas lighting display that has been a yearly staple in the Logan area since 1994, has opened for its 2022 season at Chief Logan State Park.

Started by the late Tom Rose Tomblin, organizers say that Christmas in the Park has brought seasonal joy to the region with an extensive display of lights inside the park. The lights stretch from the park’s entrance on W.Va. 10 at Justice Addition, up the left fork of the park and concluding at the park swimming pool.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.