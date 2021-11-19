HUNTINGTON — The holiday spirit will be visible in Huntington as a planned display will light up Ritter Park by Dec. 3.
The idea was presented by Andrew Bowen in September as part of Huntington High School’s honors program and is a partnership with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
The display will be a rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas, and park district executive director Kathy McKenna said the park maintenance crews are already working on plans to get it set up.
“Maintenance has been busy getting our Christmas display ready as the lights arrived last week,” McKenna said. “We’ve been in the park the last couple of days talking about placement, talking about electrical needs and how we are going to get everything in place.”
McKenna said a lighting ceremony is expected to take place Friday, Dec. 3, and more information will be available as the date nears.
The fundraising goal for the project is $15,000, and the project has raised $6,200 since the fundraiser began mid-September. Donations can be given through a post on the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Facebook page.
McKenna said park district members have discussed a Christmas lights display for the past few years, but Bowen approached them and has helped with fundraising.
“He has spearheaded a lot of our fundraising efforts so far and it’s been good,” she said.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District members also discussed the following during their meeting Wednesday:
Members are preparing for potential magisterial district changes in Cabell County and discussed concerns if the Cabell County Commission decides to reduce the number of districts. The GHPRD is allowed two representatives per district, and one in Westmoreland, so reducing the districts would decrease member numbers.
Park drinking fountains and non-heated restrooms have been closed except for the Ritter Park restroom, which will remain open until the Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25.
The next Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District meeting is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.